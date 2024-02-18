Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) is Tlwm’s 5th Largest Position

Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,695 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.22. 911,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,943. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

