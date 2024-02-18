Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,252,764 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.98% of SBA Communications worth $429,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,810 shares of company stock valued at $31,529,145 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $206.80 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $283.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.28.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

