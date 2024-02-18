Invesco Ltd. Has $472.77 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,989 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Chubb worth $472,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Chubb by 10.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Chubb by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CB opened at $250.90 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.35.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

