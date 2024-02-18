Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870,662 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 214,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Autodesk worth $387,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $258.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $269.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

