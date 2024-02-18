Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,284,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,185,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $400,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of CPRT opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

