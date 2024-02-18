Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,695,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $414,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

