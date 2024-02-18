Invesco Ltd. Purchases 463,594 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.21% of Howmet Aerospace worth $421,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

