Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.74% of 3M worth $382,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $91.25 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

