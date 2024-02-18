Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,586,476 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,357,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.19% of US Foods worth $411,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in US Foods by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.