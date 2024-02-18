Invesco Ltd. Sells 88,160 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $403,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $153.38 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.92 and a one year high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

