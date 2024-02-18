Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.4% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,716,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,429,144. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $439.14.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

