IOTA Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. IOTA has a total market cap of $857.66 million and approximately $38.02 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,133,816,726 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

