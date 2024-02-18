IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.64.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average of $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $243.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $148,096,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

