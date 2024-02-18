IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $251.00 at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $226.00 to $251.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.64.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.2 %

IQVIA stock opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $243.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after buying an additional 918,872 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

