iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $501.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,026. The firm has a market cap of $388.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $483.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $505.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

