iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 5.1% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $38.07. 4,780,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,119. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

