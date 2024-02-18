iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 87,840.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 357.3% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 74,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 57,824 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 211,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 313,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.19. 6,211,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.23. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3673 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.