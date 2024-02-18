iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Stokes Family Office LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,929 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,482 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.