iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Increased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $109.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

