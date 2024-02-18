Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,916. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.13.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,166 shares of company stock worth $2,201,482. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

