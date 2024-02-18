James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $201.71

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.71 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.56). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.54), with a volume of 95,967 shares trading hands.

James Halstead Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £837.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,010.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.65.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

