James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $201.71

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.71 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.56). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.54), with a volume of 95,967 shares.

James Halstead Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of £837.65 million, a PE ratio of 2,010.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

Further Reading

