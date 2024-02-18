Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$40.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.38.

Get Spin Master alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOY

Spin Master Stock Up 0.3 %

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$35.00 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$39.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.