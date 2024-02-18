Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $91,523.52

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 84.5% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $91,523.52 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015881 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014217 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,860.83 or 1.00359664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009180 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00167845 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00130006 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95,580.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.