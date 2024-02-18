Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 84% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 84% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $94,331.60 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00015845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,679.46 or 1.00075204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00165448 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00130006 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95,580.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

