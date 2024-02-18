JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Position Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in JFrog were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $44.83 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,974,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,974,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,799,438. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Further Reading

