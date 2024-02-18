Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,752 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,374,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,905,000 after buying an additional 2,407,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,970,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.0 %

MNST opened at $55.02 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

