Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,113 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

