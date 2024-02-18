Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $43.45 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

