Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $231.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

