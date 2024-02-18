Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHK opened at $48.34 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.