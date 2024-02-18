Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 57.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 99.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

