Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $504,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

