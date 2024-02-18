Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $341,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $227.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $173.49 and a one year high of $229.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

