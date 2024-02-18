Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

