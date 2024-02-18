Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 136 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $127.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.