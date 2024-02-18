Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 360,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 25,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.