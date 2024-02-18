Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,526,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

