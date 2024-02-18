Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.4 %

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $192.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.32. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.47.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

