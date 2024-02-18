Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.82

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.82 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 144.20 ($1.82). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.80), with a volume of 203,765 shares.

Johnson Service Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £590.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,782.50, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

