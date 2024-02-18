JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $197.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $201.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $202.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,008 shares of company stock worth $9,049,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 514,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

