JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $159.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day moving average is $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

