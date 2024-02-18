Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Kadant

NYSE:KAI opened at $339.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.54. Kadant has a 52 week low of $183.19 and a 52 week high of $354.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

