Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.36

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.36 and traded as high as $36.42. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 1,082 shares.
Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $352.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.53.
Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
