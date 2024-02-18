Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 5% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $818.61 million and $16.45 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,700 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

