Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $445.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $465.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an inline rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Everest Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.67.

EG opened at $367.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everest Group will post 62.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.50 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

