Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $48.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded TPG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.04.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,079.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,798.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG in the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TPG by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

