Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The stock has a market cap of C$167.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.97.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keg Royalties Income Fund
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.