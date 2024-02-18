Kellanova (K) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on March 15th

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Kellanova has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Kellanova has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellanova to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Shares of K stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,131,812. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kellanova by 168.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

