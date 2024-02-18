Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $84.20 Average PT from Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.20.
KROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
