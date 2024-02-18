Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $84.20 Average PT from Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

KROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KROS

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,944,000 after buying an additional 25,764 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 85.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 531,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.